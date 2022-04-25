UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera fight card

The final APEX show this month for the UFC is a Fight Night card on April 30th, and two exciting men’s bantamweights are set to headline. Rob Font, who went the distance in a loss to Jose Aldo in his last fight (also a main event), will look to get back in the win column against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, whose last appearance ended in a spectacular front kick KO of the great Frankie Edgar.
Co-main event action sees former middleweight turned heavyweight Jake Collier battle former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski. Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman got moved to this card after it was scratched on fight day from UFC Vegas 52 over the weekend.
Here’s the full lineup for UFC Vegas 53:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
Jake Collier vs. Andrei Arlovski
Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Krzysztof Jotko
Preliminary Card (4:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
Daniel de Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
Yohan Lainesse vs. Gabe Green
Mike Breeden vs. Natan Levy
Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
Loading comments...