‘Twitter is about to become fun again’ - Pro fighters react to Elon Musk’s social media takeover

The tech star purchased Twitter for 44 billion dollars. On the social network, pros reacted to the news.

By Lucas Rezende
Elon Musk purchased Twitter for 44 billion dollars.
Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

The Associated Press reports that billionaire Elon Musk has recently reached an agreement to purchase the popular social media platform Twitter for the price of $44 billion. Musk is reportedly intent on loosening moderation on the platform and says he hopes to make the service “better than ever.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement released on his own social media account.

As one of the backbones for communication in the MMA world, then, it’s no surprise that fighters had a few of their own opinions about the news. And what better place to share those opinions, than on Twitter itself.

