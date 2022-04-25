‘Twitter is about to become fun again’ - Pro fighters react to Elon Musk’s social media takeover

The Associated Press reports that billionaire Elon Musk has recently reached an agreement to purchase the popular social media platform Twitter for the price of $44 billion. Musk is reportedly intent on loosening moderation on the platform and says he hopes to make the service “better than ever.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement released on his own social media account.

As one of the backbones for communication in the MMA world, then, it’s no surprise that fighters had a few of their own opinions about the news. And what better place to share those opinions, than on Twitter itself.

Love what @elonmusk is doing! — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) April 25, 2022

Okay coming back to Twitter now that Elon the owns it! #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #Elonmusk — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 25, 2022

So @elonmusk owns @Twitter ! Time to put up or shut up, should be fascinating to watch it all unfold. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2022

Twitter is about to become fun again thanks @elonmusk — Phil Lo Greco (@Phil_Lo_Greco) April 25, 2022

it would be elon to namajunas male version and vice versa? pic.twitter.com/SEXg5B2r2h — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk just bought Twitter — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 25, 2022

with Twitter being the most toxic and corrupt platform full of lies from the left they will no longer have a platform to censor, hide, and manipulate the truth.



If this tweet makes you mad then you’re guilty



love it. love Elon. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2022