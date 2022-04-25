‘Twitter is about to become fun again’ - Pro fighters react to Elon Musk’s social media takeover

The Associated Press reports that billionaire Elon Musk has recently reached an agreement to purchase the popular social media platform Twitter for the price of $44 billion. Musk is reportedly intent on loosening moderation on the platform and says he hopes to make the service “better than ever.”
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement released on his own social media account.
As one of the backbones for communication in the MMA world, then, it’s no surprise that fighters had a few of their own opinions about the news. And what better place to share those opinions, than on Twitter itself.
April 25, 2022
Love what @elonmusk is doing!— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) April 25, 2022
S/O freedom https://t.co/pHU2defz7p— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) April 25, 2022
April 25, 2022
Okay coming back to Twitter now that Elon the owns it! #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #Elonmusk— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 25, 2022
So @elonmusk owns @Twitter ! Time to put up or shut up, should be fascinating to watch it all unfold.— Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2022
Epic. https://t.co/HTHXKkYIZj pic.twitter.com/qC87ymo8u7— Gina Carano (@ginacarano) April 25, 2022
Twitter is about to become fun again thanks @elonmusk— Phil Lo Greco (@Phil_Lo_Greco) April 25, 2022
it would be elon to namajunas male version and vice versa? pic.twitter.com/SEXg5B2r2h— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk just bought Twitter— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 25, 2022
with Twitter being the most toxic and corrupt platform full of lies from the left they will no longer have a platform to censor, hide, and manipulate the truth.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2022
If this tweet makes you mad then you’re guilty
love it. love Elon.
This guy is about to change tge world....AGAIN. https://t.co/nIekRE0cEE— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) April 25, 2022
Loading comments...