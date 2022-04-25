UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou opens as huge underdog in potential Tyson Fury fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has opened as a huge betting favorite over Francis Ngannou after ‘The Gypsy King’ suggested the matchup following his stunning knockout victory over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

Fury, who invited Ngannou into the ring following the fight, has opened as a -1500 favorite with Ngannou listed as a massive +750 underdog (h/t BetOnline).

These opening odds shouldn’t come as a surprise in light of Fury’s latest victory. The undefeated heavyweight thrashed Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium to cement his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and most certainly the greatest heavyweight of his era.

Fury is one of the most well-rounded, experienced, and technical boxers in the sport while Ngannou, who has yet to make his boxing debut, is fairly one-dimensional by comparison. That isn’t to write Ngannou off entirely, however, as the UFC heavyweight king possesses the kind of knockout power that can switch out the lights of any man, including Fury.

The odds could also change if both men are to compete in the cage with 4 oz gloves, where Ngannou would have a slight advantage.

Ngannou last fought at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane with a compromised ACL. The Cameroonian knockout artist recently underwent surgery but is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.