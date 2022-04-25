‘He’s not ready’ — Dana White giving nothing away on Conor McGregor’s next opponent

Dana White isn’t giving anything away on Conor McGregor’s next fight, shutting down any talk of Conor’s UFC comeback until the Irishman has been medically cleared to fight.

White did hint that McGregor could return to the Octagon over the summer period, but the UFC president gave no indication as to whom his next opponent will be.

“I literally have nothing for him (Conor McGregor) right now, he’s not ready,” White told The Sun in a recent interview. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance, we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

McGregor, who suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has been rehabilitating his leg since last July and would like to take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in his comeback fight.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion appears to have left 155 lbs in the rear-view mirror after gaining around 22 pounds of muscle mass since his injury.

UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has advised McGregor to accept a tune-up fight before he fights for a third world title, telling legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson that it would be a mistake for the UFC to match Conor up with Usman “right away”.

“If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship-level. Maybe like a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but is still a competitive fight. Give him a test. But don’t put him in there right away with Usman.”