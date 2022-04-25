Boxer John Jackson found guilty on all counts in child rape trial

[CW: This story includes details of a suspected rape of a minor]

John Jackson, 33, has been found guilty on all counts during his rape trial in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (per Virgin Island Daily News). Jackson is a 21-3 former WBC super welterweight title challenger and the son of Hall of Fame boxer Julian Jackson.

Over the weekend a jury deliberated for seven hours before delivering guilty verdicts on six different charges.

Four of those charges are related to a single victim. Those include first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, production of child pornography and transportation of a minor for sexual activity.

The other two counts are for transportation of a minor for sex and those relate to two other victims.

Jackson was arrested On February 6, 2019 after a police report was filed by one of his victims. Jackson was released on bond. However he was rearrested and charged with further crimes when investigators found videos on his cellphone showing him raping his victim.

During trial jurors watched video of Jackson confessing to police that he had repeatedly had sex with his victim while she was 15-years-old.

Jackson did not testify during the trial and his attorney did not call any witnesses or present evidence before resting his case. Leading up to this trial Jackson attempted to delay proceedings on multiple occasions, mostly by firing his counsel and requesting new ones.

A sentencing date for Jackson has not been set. It is believed he will be sentenced to multiple decades in prison.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

UK - UK Says No More.

Rest of the World - International Rape Crisis Hotlines.