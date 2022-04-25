‘Englishmen don’t know how to fight’ - Jorge Masvidal rips Paddy Pimblett

Jorge Masvidal recently followed up a five round decision loss to Colby Covington by allegedly attacking his former opponent outside of a Miami restaurant. That wasn’t the first run-in Masvidal has had with his UFC cohorts outside of the Octagon.

The outspoken welterweight is also known for stirring the pot and saying incendiary things to get under another fighter’s skin. Recently he appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to speak about a whole host of issues.

During his chat with boxing hobbyist Paul, who appeared in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather last summer, Masivdal was asked about Paddy Pimblett—an English fighter who is among the host hyped prospects currently in the UFC.

When asked about Pimblett, Masvidal offered a backhanded compliment.

“I think he’s very entertaining and kind of wild, but from a skills point of view, right now, I don’t see him being a world champion,” he said (ht Marca). “However, that could change. But his skill set right now I don’t think he’s at the top.”

Masvidal went on to suggest that Paul would stand a good chance against Pimblett, citing Paul’s wrestling exploits in high school and University.

“I think Logan would win in a fight against him. Logan’s got the wrestling, bro. Englishmen don’t know how to fight.”

Pimblett came into the UFC in 2021 and made his debut opposite Luigi Vendramini. Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion, won that bout via first round TKO.

His second Octagon appearance came at UFC London in March. There he submitted Rodrigo Vargas with a rear naked choke in the first round.

Masvidal is currently on a three fight losing streak. In addition to his loss to Covington in March, he also has two defeats to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (one by unanimous decision and another KO).

Prior to this run of defeats, Masvidal had three wins in a row with victories over Darren Till (KO), Ben Askren (KO) and Nate Diaz (TKO - doctor’s stoppage).