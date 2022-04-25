UFC Vegas 52 Reactions & UFC Vegas 53 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 52: LEMOS VS ANDRADE REACTIONS — 3:11

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw seven exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions, and one unfortunate disqualification. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 52: ‘LEMOS VS ANDRADE’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 23

At 5:00 — 11. 115lbs: Jéssica Andrade (23-9) DEF. Amanda Lemos (11-2) — via submission (standing arm triangle) at 3:13 of Round 1

At 8:32 — 10. 265lbs: Claudio Puelles (12-2) DEF. Clay Guida (37-22) — via submission (kneebar) at 3:01 of Round 1

At 14:00 — 9. 125lbs: Maycee Barber (10-2) DEF. Montana De La Rosa (12-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 17:26 — 8. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (13-4) DEF. Lando Vannata (12-6) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:32 of Round 1

At 25:07 — 7. 190lbs: Marc-André Barriault (14-5) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-3) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:36 of Round 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 25:58 — 6. 170lbs: Sergey Khandozhko (28-6) DEF. Dwight Grant (11-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 2

At 27:50 — 5. 205lbs: Tyson Pedro (8-3) DEF. Ike Villanueva (18-14) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:55 of Round 1

At 28:23 — 4. 125lbs: AoriQileng (21-11) DEF. Cameron Else (10-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1

At 28:39 — 3. 170lbs: Preston Parsons (10-3) DEF. Evan Elder (7-1) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 28:47 — 2. 205lbs: Philipe Lins (15-5) DEF. Marcin Prachnio (15-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 29:25 — 1. 170lbs: Mike Jackson (1-1) DEF. Dean Barry (4-2) — via disqualification (eye poke) at 3:52 of Round 1

Dean Barry on his DQ to Mike Jackson for eye gouging. #UFCVegas52

UFC VEGAS 53: FONT VS VERA PICKS — 32:48

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 53 bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, April 30th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change (has already changed since recording):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 30 — 7PM/4PM ETPT (8 Cares)

12. 135lbs: Rob Font (19-5) vs. Marlon Vera (20-7) — At 46:39, 3 Cares (But Split)

11. 265lbs: Jake Collier (13-6) vs. Andrei Arlovski (33-20) — At 44:51

10. 145lbs: Andre Fili (21-8) vs. Joanderson Brito (12-3) — At 40:06, 1 Care (Stephie)

9. 155lbs: Jared Gordon (18-4) vs. Grant Dawson (17-1) — At 41:19, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

8. 145lbs: Darren Elkins (26-10) vs. Tristan Connelly (14-7) — At 44:37

7. 185lbs: Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) — At 42:04, 2 Cares (Eugene & John)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4:30PM/1:30PM ETPT (3 Cares)

6. 125lbs: Daniel de Silva (11-2) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (12-4) — At 38:40

5. 170lbs: Yohan Lainesse (8-0) vs. Gabe Green (10-3) — At 37:27

4. 155lbs: Mike Breeden (10-4) vs. Natan Levy (6-1) — At 37:54

3. 125lbs: Gina Mazany (7-5) vs. Shanna Young (7-4) — At 39:49

2. 125lbs: Tatsuro Taira (10-0) vs. Carlos Candelario (8-1) — At 36:38

1. 265lbs: Alexandr Romanov (15-0) vs. Chase Sherman (15-9) — At 33:42, 3 Cares

