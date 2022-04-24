‘Ngannou’s on the list’ - Tyson Fury confirms retirement plans, will move into ‘exhibitions, WWE’

Shortly after impressively knocking out Dillian Whyte with a huge uppercut, Tyson Fury spoke about his intentions to retire, while also hyping an exhibition bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

“I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out,” Fury said in the post-fight interview.

It doesn’t seem like a statement born of just emotions after the win, as Fury calmly reiterated his plans to retire and move on from high-level professional boxing soon after.

“I’m walking out on the top,” Fury said during a post-fight scrum. “I’m doing an Andre Ward. I’m 32 and 0, I’m retiring baby.

“There will always be somebody else, and there will always be somebody else to fight,” Fury said about Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk (HT: Bad Left Hook). “There’s plenty of good heavyweights coming up and time for them to have their moment in the sun. And me, this old, bald, fat guy — we’re out. I’ve done enough, I’m very happy with who I am, where I am, what I’ve done. Very, very happy with my career.

“You might see me at SummerSlam very soon. Big shout out to Vince McMahon. You’re gonna see me in exhibitions, WWE, movies,” Fury said. “Ngannou’s on that list. If I fight again it’ll be an exhibition fights only, wrestling matches, stuff like that. Fun and entertaining, stuff that isn’t nerve wracking, stuff that doesn’t keep you up at night, stuff that’s not gonna get you severe injuries.”

Fury repeatedly assured people that he’s “done” at just 33-years-old. If this is indeed The Gypsy King’s final professional bout, he will leave the sport with a 32-0-1 record and likely the distinction as arguably the best heavyweight champion in this era.