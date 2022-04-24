UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 52: ‘Lemos vs. Andrade’ dwindled down 11-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card was made for the hardcore fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any event. Join us to hear the noteworthy details...

The UFC showcased a Strawweight bout this weekend at their UFC Vegas 52 Fight Night event featuring the a battle between Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ (translation: ‘Pile Driver’) Andrade and Amanda ‘Amandinha’ Lemos.

Former Strawweight Champion, Andrade, after a two-fight departure into the flyweight division, returned with a vengeance. Fighting by way of Vegas, the Brazilian bjj expert, currently ranked #6 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, with a 22-9 record aimed to put an end to Lemos’ five-fight win streak.

Fellow Brazilian Lemos, was currently ranked #10 in the division, with a 11-1 record, and was determined to leave the octagon victorious once again.

Despite Lemos best efforts and some significant strikes, Andrade pushed forward and in just three minutes and thirteen seconds she managed to submit Amanda with the first standing arm triangle choke submission in UFC history to end the first round abruptly.

There was a co-main event between Claudio Puelles and Clay Guida; yes, he is still fighting, and provided Puelles with a POTN bonus by doing so. Oh yeah, there were nine other bouts on the card which were a mixed bag. The most noteworthy clash outside of the main event occurred when Khandozhko vs Grant took FOTN. Pedro and AoriQileng both had finishes worth discussing on the show as well.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw seven exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and three hard-fought decisions, and one unfortunate disqualification. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 52: ‘LEMOS VS ANDRADE’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 23

11. 115lbs: Jéssica Andrade (23-9) DEF. Amanda Lemos (11-2) — via submission (standing arm triangle) at 3:13 of Round 1

10. 265lbs: Claudio Puelles (12-2) DEF. Clay Guida (37-22) — via submission (kneebar) at 3:01 of Round 1

9. 125lbs: Maycee Barber (10-2) DEF. Montana De La Rosa (12-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

8. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (13-4) DEF. Lando Vannata (12-6) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:32 of Round 1

7. 190lbs: Marc-André Barriault (14-5) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-3) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:36 of Round 1

ESPN+ PRELIMS

6. 170lbs: Sergey Khandozhko (28-6) DEF. Dwight Grant (11-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 2

5. 205lbs: Tyson Pedro (8-3) DEF. Ike Villanueva (18-14) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:55 of Round 1

4. 125lbs: AoriQileng (21-11) DEF. Cameron Else (10-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1

3. 170lbs: Preston Parsons (10-3) DEF. Evan Elder (7-1) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

2. 205lbs: Philipe Lins (15-5) DEF. Marcin Prachnio (15-6) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. 170lbs: Mike Jackson (1-1) DEF. Dean Barry (4-2) — via disqualification (eye poke) at 3:52 of Round 1

