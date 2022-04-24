Boxing odds: Jake Paul opens as betting favorite over UFC legend Michael Bisping

It’s no secret that the YouTube star turned prize fighter known as Jake Paul is quite fond of boxing retired MMA fighters, and when he decided to call out former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, “The Count” said that he would oblige him. Naturally, betting odds have surfaced for this hypothetical matchup.

Online gambling site Bovada.lv has the 25-year-old Jake Paul opening up as a -220 betting favorite over the retired UFC Hall of Famer. Despite not having competed in five years, being 18-years older than Paul, and only having one good eye, Michael Bisping is still only listed as a +155 underdog.

That’s not exactly the most enticing line for anyone that would actually lay some coin on Bisping, but then again what are the odds that this match actually takes place? The website states that Paul vs. Bisping must happen in 2022 for these bets to be valid, and we’re already almost past the first quarter of the year.

Check out the opening betting lines for a hypothetical boxing bout between Jake Paul and Michael Bisping, courtesy of Bovada.lv:

