UFC Vegas 52 bonuses: Did Andrade secure sub of the year?

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade. The card saw three (T)KOs, four submissions, one DQ, and three decisions.

FOTN: Khandozhko vs. Grant

POTN: Andrade, Puelles

Main card (9 PM ET on ESPN+):

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm triangle choke) at 3:13 of Round 1

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission (kneebar) at 3:01 of Round 1

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman - Fight cancelled due to medical issues for Sherman

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:32 of Round 1

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:36 of Round 1

Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Sergey Khondozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (punches) at 4:15 of Round 2

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) at 4:55 of Round 1

Aoriqileng def. Cameron Else via TKO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via DQ (eye poke) at 3:52 of Round 1