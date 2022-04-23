UFC Vegas 52 bonuses: Did Andrade secure sub of the year?

The APEX Center in Las Vegas, NV was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade. The card saw three (T)KOs, four submissions, one DQ, and three decisions.
FOTN: Khandozhko vs. Grant
POTN: Andrade, Puelles
Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm triangle choke) at 3:13 of Round 1
Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida via submission (kneebar) at 3:01 of Round 1
Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman - Fight cancelled due to medical issues for Sherman
Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:32 of Round 1
Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:36 of Round 1
Sergey Khondozhko def. Dwight Grant via TKO (punches) at 4:15 of Round 2
Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) at 4:55 of Round 1
Aoriqileng def. Cameron Else via TKO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1
Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry via DQ (eye poke) at 3:52 of Round 1
