UFC Vegas 52: Twitter reacts to Jessica Andrade’s amazing standing arm triangle on Amanda Lemos

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made quick work of rising prospect Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52. Just three minutes into the first round, ‘Bate Estaca’ locked in a standing arm-triangle choke and forced the tap from her fellow Brazilian. It’s the first standing arm-triangle finish in UFC history. On Twitter, pro fighters and journalists reacted to the finish.
I got andrade tonight taking the W. @ufc #UFCVegas52— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) April 24, 2022
There’s a dramatic speed difference! #UFCVegas52— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 24, 2022
What!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas52— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 24, 2022
WHAT!— Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) April 24, 2022
What a finish by Andrade!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) April 24, 2022
#UFCVegas52
All I gotta say is, “BOA!!!!” #UFCVegas52— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 24, 2022
STANDING ARM TRIANGLE!!!!#UFCVegas52— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 24, 2022
April 24, 2022
ANDRADE:— Yorgan Decastro (@DecastroYorgan) April 24, 2022
Said strength wins fights too…not just technique…you must to be strong . What a savage
What a sub by Andrade. The strength needed to pull that off is something else. What a career she’s had.— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 24, 2022
Jessica Andrade is straight up one of the most exciting women’s fighters in the world. Seven of her last eight bouts have ended in a finish and the only one that didn’t was that excellent second fight with Rose Namajunas. #UFCVegas52— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 24, 2022
