UFC Vegas 52: Twitter reacts to Jessica Andrade’s amazing standing arm triangle on Amanda Lemos

Jessica Andrade finished Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52. On Twitter, the MMA community reacted to the win,

By Lucas Rezende
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade made quick work of rising prospect Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52. Just three minutes into the first round, ‘Bate Estaca’ locked in a standing arm-triangle choke and forced the tap from her fellow Brazilian. It’s the first standing arm-triangle finish in UFC history. On Twitter, pro fighters and journalists reacted to the finish.

