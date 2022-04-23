UFC Vegas 52 results and highlights: Jessica Andrade taps Amanda Lemos with standing arm triangle

The UFC Vegas 52 main card is over and done with, and it included four slick submissions, including two guillotines, one wicked kneebar, and a STANDING arm triangle! The standing sub came in the main event when former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, entered the clinch and went right to the hold on the #10 ranked 115-pounder, Amanda Lemos. A couple of adjustments were made, Lemos tapped out, and the UFC experienced its first standing arm triangle ever. Regardless of division, Andrade is so venomous in all facets of MMA, whether it’s her striking, her slams, or her submissions.

Before that, the UFC Vegas 52 co-main event witnessed a wicked first-round kneebar when Claudio Puelles chained a couple of sub attempts together before ultimately hyperextending the knee joint of Clay Guida. If subs are your thing, then you should definitely go check this one out. After coming up short in his UFC debut, Puelles has now won five in a row, with THREE of those coming by way of kneebar.

In the women’s flyweight division, the #14 ranked Maycee Barber won a unanimous decision over Montana De La Rosa. The bulk of this match occurred in the clinch and up against the cage, with both fighters having positional success. Barber separated herself by being the one who was also finding ways to land strikes in close quarters.

Charles Jourdain has shown to predominantly a striker thus far in the UFC, but tonight he built upon that by dropping Lando Vannata with a left, and then attacking with a guillotine to get the tap. This makes back to back victories for Jourdain, who respectfully called out Edson Barboza in his post-fight interview.

Kicking off the main card, Marc-Andre Barriault countered a takedown with a guillotine to submit Jordan Wright in the opening round. This is Barriault’s second fight in 2022, and he has now won three of his last four.

**See complete results below

Main card:

Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos by submission (Standing Arm triangle) at 3:13 of round 1: Strawweight

Lemos took the center right away, cracking leg kicks at the former champ. Andrade punched her way into the clinch and locked up a standing arm triangle. After a bit of a struggle and some adjusting, Andrade got the standing submission! WOW!

That "first standing arm triangle in UFC history" feeling #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/dkK68KlD4e — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Claudio Puelles def. Clay Guida by submission (Kneebar) at 3:01 of round 1: Lightweight

Guida shot in for a takedown as expected, but Puelles started to attack the neck. First it was a guillotine, and then he switched from an omoplata, to a triangle, and then back to the omoplata. Somehow Guida escaped, but Puelles was not done threatening with his subs. He hit a gorgeous entry to a kneebar, and it was as deep as can be. Guida had no choice but to tap.

Maycee Barber def. Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): (W) Flyweight

Barber entered into the clinch within the first minute of the match, and then pushed DLR to the cage. As she went for a trip, DLR shifted her hips to land on top, but Barber stood right back up anyway. There was quite a bit of jockeying going on, with each fighter taking a turn pushing the other against the fence. The big difference was that Barber was taking the time to briefly break away and land some punches and elbows before entering back into the clinch.

Barber went right back to the clinch in the second stanza, where more jockeying for position took place. DLR started to work a takedown, and then jumped right to the back. Barber dropped down to try and improve her position, so DLR started to roll for an armbar. The submission never got really close and Barber took top position. DLR then scrambled and made her way into top position, but time ragout before she could do anything with it.

The fight went right back into the clinch for the final round, and right back to the cage. Barber was landing punches while pressing DLR against the wall, and began to lead the dance. DLR would have her moments pressing Barber against the cage, but she wasn’t throwing or landing any blows. With just under 40-seconds to go, Barber hit a short-lived takedown, but then the fight drifted to the fence for one last time.

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata by submission (Guillotine) at 2:32 of round 1: Featherweight

Vannata opened the bout with a huge lifting takedown, but Jourdain was quick to work back to his feet. Vannata started to land some sneaky strikes, but got floored with a stiff left hand. Jourdain wasted no time in jumping on a guillotine, and made all the right adjustments to get the tap.

This guillotine from Jourdain was tight #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/4sfw2UDDOv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright by submission at 2:36 of round 1: 190-pounds

Wright entered into the Thai clinch early in the first round, but Barriault started to assault him with some dirty boxing to the body and the head. Wright responded by shifting phases and going to the takedown. He hit one, but left his neck out there while going for a high crotch single leg. Barriault wrapped up a super-tight guillotine, rolled into full mount, and secured the tap.