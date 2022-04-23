Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman scratched from UFC Vegas 52

Chase Sherman returned to the UFC on short notice just days after being cut, and now he won’t be able to compete at all.

The UFC announced during the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 52 that a heavyweight bout between Sherman and Alexandr Romanov was nixed out of “abundance of caution.” Sherman had an undisclosed medical issue that prompted the decision to cancel the contest.

Romanov was supposed to take on Tanner Boser, but Boser withdrew during fight week with an injury. Sherman, who was released from the UFC just two weeks ago, was brought back to the promotion to take on the rising prospect. The original matchup for this card was actually Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, and after multiple opponent switches there will be no fighting at all for the heavyweights involved.

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jordan Wright has since been bumped to the main card, as this snakebitten UFC Vegas 52 event experiences yet another cancellation.