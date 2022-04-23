‘Fury is a GOAT’ - Fighters react to Tyson Fury’s KO win over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury retained the WBC and The Ring heavyweight title with another explosive finish. The ‘Gypsy King’ landed a flush uppercut that knocked his opponent Dillian Whyte out in the sixth round, in London, England. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the finish, which could double as the final fight of Fury’s career.

I’ve snuck a cheeky £10 on fury round 4 lads also — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 23, 2022

What an atmosphere at Wembley Stadium. There's nothing quite like a @Tyson_Fury fight. LFG! #FuryWhyte — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

Furys having him wait in the cold on purpose . Clever #TysonFury — philip de fries (@phildefriesmma) April 23, 2022

One of the most entertaining to ever do it!! #FuryWhyte — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 23, 2022

Fury putting in good work to the body! #FuryWhyte — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 23, 2022

Tyson fury is the man — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 23, 2022

What an uppercut! The Gypsy King doesn't mess around. Light work! #FuryWhyte — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 23, 2022

Wow! What an uppercut! Return of the King @Tyson_Fury @ESPNRingside — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) April 23, 2022

Tyson Fury is the real deal. — Danny 'Swift' Garcia (@DannySwift) April 23, 2022

I never seen nothing like Tyson Fury before he is amazing — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) April 23, 2022

The gypsy king. Greatest heavyweight on the planet — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 23, 2022