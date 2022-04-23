 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Fury is a GOAT’ - Fighters react to Tyson Fury’s KO win over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round of their fight. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury retained the WBC and The Ring heavyweight title with another explosive finish. The ‘Gypsy King’ landed a flush uppercut that knocked his opponent Dillian Whyte out in the sixth round, in London, England. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the finish, which could double as the final fight of Fury’s career.

