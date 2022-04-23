Video: Tyson Fury annihilates Dillian Whyte with uppercut KO

If that was Tyson Fury’s final punch of his boxing career, it was a wicked shot.

In front of 94,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium, the WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) sparked out Dillian Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) towards the end of the 6th round with a wicked uppercut in an otherwise cagey, ugly fight with a lot more rough-housing than free-flowing boxing.

Whyte bizarrely came out in a southpaw stance in Round 1, even though his money punch is the left hook. That strategy lasted all of a round, then Fury amusingly switched to southpaw in Round 2 for a brief period of time. We saw headbutts, rabbit punching, not letting go during the ref’s call to break, and we even got some boxing. It was clear that Whyte was at a skill and athletic disadvantage early, and it was only a matter of whether or not Whyte could land a miracle shot or if Fury could put his opponent away in spectacular fashion.

We got our answer.

The quickness of that uppercut from the big man (plus that shove) had Whyte sprawled out on his back. He beat the count but stumbled after getting up and that was it.

Watch the video below:

TYSON FURY JUST DID THE DANG THING #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TzcQhlvO5r — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

Fury said in the post-fight interview that he thinks “this is it” and it’s his retirement fight, as he said in the lead-up to the event. Well that’s a hell of an exclamation mark to end his career if it’s true.