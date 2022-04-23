UFC Vegas 52: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade betting odds

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 52, which is going down from the oh so familiar APEX facility in Las, Vegas Nevada. The top of the UFC’s billing will involve the former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, moving back down from flyweight to tangle with the #10 ranked, Amanda Lemos.

Andrade is listed as a strong betting favorite here, and is being offered up at a cost of -220. At that line, a $100 gamble stands to see a total return of $145.45. As for Lemos, her moneyline is residing at an underdog value of +180. Dropping a hundo on Lemos at those odds could bring back a complete payout of $280 if successful.

The oddsmakers are guessing that this strawweight tilt will not be lasting all five rounds. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is available at a strongly favored line of -200, with a +150 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. Both fighters have proven to be quite lethal, so it’s no wonder the money is is on the side of a finish.

Neither fighter’s inside the distance prop is holding a minus line, but Andrade is darn close. The exotic wager ‘Andrade wins inside distance’ has been spotted at a value of +120, while ‘Lemos wins inside distance’ is a much more lucrative selection at +275.

Check out the UFC Vegas 52 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

