Boxing odds: Tyson Fury favored to KO Dillian Whyte

Wembley Stadium in London, England will be the setting today where “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC and lineal heavyweight titles against first-time challenger, Dillian Whyte. Before the first punch gets thrown, let’s go ahead and take a peak at the betting odds for this clash of British boxers.

The ‘been there and done that’ Fury is fancied here by the oddsmakers to retain his belts against the less accomplished Whyte. Tyson is clocking in as a -550 betting favorite, with a successful $100 gamble bringing in a profit of $18.18. Whyte is currently posted up with an underdog tag of +425, and a winning $100 wager at that line would see a total return of $525.

The bookies are banking on this one not needing any judges to decide a winner. The proposition ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ is positioned with a heavily favored line of -300, with a +220 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ bet.

Not only is Fury favored here, but he’s also expected to get the knockout. The prop bet ‘Fury wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is on deck with a favored tick of -140, while the ‘Whyte wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ option is slightly better than his straight up moneyline at +480.

Check out the betting odds for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, courtesy of DraftKings:

