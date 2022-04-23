Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte: How to watch PPV live stream, fight card, ring walk time

It’s fight day at Wembley!

Last week, the famous soccer stadium played host to the FA Cup semifinals. Today (Apr. 23), Wembley is home to heavyweight championship boxing in an all-British dust-up. Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is back in England after twice defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to win and defend his WBC heavyweight title, and his opponent is mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), who’s getting the first title shot of his career.

Fury substantially raised his profile with his rivalry with Wilder, which he took 2-0-1 and won both fights by knockout while surviving four knockdowns along the way. ‘The Gypsy King’ has indicated that today is the end of his career, which has had its ups and downs and controversies that persist even now, but has no doubt been a successful one overall. Fury says a lot of things so perhaps he’ll change his mind. As for Whyte, he’s been among the top heavyweights in the division for years, with his only losses coming against Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin. He avenged the shock Povetkin loss with a TKO win in their 2021 rematch, and this is his golden opportunity to shock the world and finally become a world champion.

Here are the details you need on today’s card, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Start Time, Bout Order

PPV Main Card (2 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - Estimated ring walk time of 5 PM ET/2 PM PT

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Undercard (1 PM ET, ESPN+)

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jahfieus Faure

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae

Odds

Tyson Fury is a -550 favorite to Dillian Whyte (+400) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cable/Satellite

Unlike other ESPN+ PPVs (e.g. UFC shows), if you have cable/satellite television then you can order this event through your local provider.

Live Stream

U.S. residents can watch the fights on their devices using the ESPN App (and a valid ESPN+ subscription). The PPV costs $69.99 in the US, while UK residents can watch the fights on BT Sport Box Office at £24.95. Check BT Sport live stream info here, and ESPN+ info here.

Broadcast info for around the world (via Wikipedia)