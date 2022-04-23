Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte live streaming results, round by round updates, scoring

Today (Apr. 23) on ESPN+ PPV at Wembley Stadium in London, England, the WBC heavyweight champion will perhaps have his final fight in the boxing ring.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) gets a huge homecoming fight after twice conquering Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, and his opponent will be a fellow countryman in Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), finally getting the first title shot of his career. Whyte’s only losses have come against Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin (avenging the latter last year), whereas Fury has never been beaten. You have the superior boxing skill of Fury and the hard-hitting, in your face style of Whyte. Fury is currently a -550 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, as he looks to (maybe?) close out his career in style in front of over 90,000 fans.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner.

Undercard action starts at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on ESPN+, followed by the PPV broadcast at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. The five-fight main card will air at a cost of $69.99. BT Sport Box Office has the pay-per-view in the UK at a cost of £24.95. Ring walks for Fury and Whyte will take place at approximately 5 PM ET/2 PM PT but that depends on the undercard length.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

Live Blog