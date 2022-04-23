UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event for this fight night is a strawweight bout between the heavy-handed Amanda Lemos and the equally heavy-handed former 115 lbs champion Jessica Andrade, who’s returning to the weight class after competing at flyweight. In the co-main event, lightweight veteran Clay Guida takes on Claudio Puelles.
This will be an ESPN+ exclusive show. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card then kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT on the same platform.
Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata
Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else
Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder
Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
Loading comments...