UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night is a strawweight bout between the heavy-handed Amanda Lemos and the equally heavy-handed former 115 lbs champion Jessica Andrade, who’s returning to the weight class after competing at flyweight. In the co-main event, lightweight veteran Clay Guida takes on Claudio Puelles.

This will be an ESPN+ exclusive show. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+. The five-fight main card then kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT on the same platform.

Main card (9 PM ET on ESPN+):

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson