Jessica Andrade knows she cannot be ‘crazy’ vs. Amanda Lemos: ‘I need to control myself’

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is aware of the dangers her next opponent brings to the cage. Paired up against rising contender Amanda Lemos, ‘Bate Estaca’ plans on taking things a little easier than usual at UFC Vegas 52’s main event.

In order not to let Lemos take advantage of her usual careless behavior in the Octagon, Jessica is aiming at a more strategic performance for next Saturday night. In an interview with Ag Fight, Andrade explained that she is aware that the bout is a five-round main event, therefore there is no reason to be hasty.

“It’s a tough, difficult fight,” Andrade said. “I’ve always wanted to fight the best in MMA. I’m really happy that I’m doing a main event against her. I think it’s going to be one of the best fights of my career. Not only regarding my weight cut, but also the joy of fighting at strawweight again. The challenge in fighting her is going to be different. I’m a fighter who walks forward, I go for it like a crazy person. I know that if I do that against Amanda, I’ll have a bad time. I need to control myself in this fight. I need to be cool, patient, because it’s five rounds. I need to have the right gameplan, the right strategy. I need to be calm in order to get this win. I’m looking forward to putting on a show.”

In her last outing, Andrade (22-9) TKO’d Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout, back in September 2021. Before that, the 30-year-old suffered a TKO loss to champion Valentina Shevchenko, in April of the same year.

Now, Andrade is expected to take on Lemos at UFC Vegas 52’s main event, on April 23. The card is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.