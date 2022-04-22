Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is in Honolulu, Hawaii for a pair of shows over Friday and Saturday, with both events headlined by women’s title fights.

The main event of Friday’s Bellator 278 show pits women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez against former UFC women’s bantamweight and flyweight title challenger Liz Carmouche. Co-main event action sees UFC veterean Enrique Barzola against Nikita Mikhailov.

Bellator 278 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (10 PM ET, Showtime)

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche

Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello

Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal

Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews

Preliminary Card (9 PM ET, Online)

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao

Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry