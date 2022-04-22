Weigh-in results and video: Tyson Fury 264.75, Dillian Whyte 253.25

The weigh-ins for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte are complete, and the only thing of note from the main event would be the relative lightness of Fury’s weight.

Unlike in MMA, boxing does not have a heavyweight limit so it’s impossible to miss weight as a heavyweight boxer. Anyway, reigning and undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came in at 264.75 lbs, which is several pounds lighter than both the second and third fights he had against Deontay Wilder. As for Whyte, he weighed 253.25 lbs, which is heavier than his two fights with Alexander Povetkin but lighter than his bouts against Oscar Rivas and Joseph Parker.

Watch the weigh-in video at the top of the page.

PPV undercard

Ekow Essuman (146.5) vs Darren Tetley (145.75)

Isaac Lowe (125.25) vs Nick Ball (125.5)

David Adeleye (232.25) vs Chris Healey (282)

Tommy Fury (177.75) vs Daniel Bocianski (175)

Fury vs. Whyte will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23rd, with ESPN+ PPV carrying the event live at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. Main event action should begin at roughly 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.