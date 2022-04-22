Amanda Lemos ‘sees flaws’ in Jessica Andrade’s striking game: ‘I’m more technical’

Rising strawweight contender Amanda Lemos feels ready to make the most out of the biggest challenge in her career so far. Paired up against former champion Jessica Andrade for a main event bout at UFC Vegas 52, the 34-year-old wants to show the world she is the superior fighter of the pair.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Lemos pointed out the flaws she sees in Andrade’s game. Furthermore, Amanda plans to take advantage of Jessica’s mistakes by being more technical than her opponent.

“Jessica has some flaws on the feet,” Lemos said. “We did our camp based on those flaws in order to catch her. She’s also a grappler, and my ground skills have improved greatly. I’ve evolved so much. I haven’t had the opportunity to show it yet. I don’t know if that’s going to happen Saturday, but I’m ready for whatever she brings. She has some flaws on the feet. I don’t want to say what they are because she might see this interview, but that’s where we’ll catch her. I’m more technical than her, and it’s based on that that I’m going to perform.”

Currently on a five-fight winning streak, Lemos (11-1-1) defeated Angela Hill, Montserrat Ruiz, Livia Renata Souza, Mizuko Inoue and Miranda Granger in her last outings. In fact, the 34-year-old’s last and sole loss happened in her Octagon debut, when she got TKO’d by Leslie Smith, back in June 2017.

Now, Lemos is expected to take on Andrade at UFC Vegas 52’s main event, on April 23. The card is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.