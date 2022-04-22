Mike Tyson spokesperson issues statement following airplane altercation

A spokesperson for heavyweight legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following ‘Iron Mike’s’ airplane altercation earlier this week where the 55-year-old appeared to lash out and hit an intoxicated passenger who was harassing him.

This guy wins the award for most annoying passenger on a flight for Mike Tyson to do this! pic.twitter.com/UA4RiYMzXW — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 21, 2022

Tyson’s spokesperson told ESPN that the passenger was acting aggressively toward Tyson and that he threw a water bottle at him before Tyson decided to retaliate and hit the passenger repeatedly.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the statement reads.

It’s not known whether Tyson will face legal charges following the incident but the former heavyweight boxing champion has the full backing and support of his fellow fighters who rallied to support him on social media.

Most fighters feel the passenger, who suffered minor bruises and lacerations to his face, “got exactly what he deserved”.