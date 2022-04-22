 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Tyson spokesperson issues statement following airplane altercation

Mike Tyson’s spokesperson claims the heavyweight boxer was hit with a water bottle before he lashed out and hit a passenger on an airplane.

By Lewis Mckeever
Mike Tyson is seen at the weigh-ins for the boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant.
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for heavyweight legend Mike Tyson has issued a statement following ‘Iron Mike’s’ airplane altercation earlier this week where the 55-year-old appeared to lash out and hit an intoxicated passenger who was harassing him.

Tyson’s spokesperson told ESPN that the passenger was acting aggressively toward Tyson and that he threw a water bottle at him before Tyson decided to retaliate and hit the passenger repeatedly.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the statement reads.

It’s not known whether Tyson will face legal charges following the incident but the former heavyweight boxing champion has the full backing and support of his fellow fighters who rallied to support him on social media.

Most fighters feel the passenger, who suffered minor bruises and lacerations to his face, “got exactly what he deserved”.

