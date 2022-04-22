UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade preview - Strawweight KO artists collide

I thought it was likely the main event of last week between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad would be a lot of fun. Instead, Muhammad got the fight he wanted and it was merely an OK fight. Well, I can say with absolute certainty the main event of UFC Vegas 52 between Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade is going to be fireworks. Even when given an opponent who tends to be boring, Andrade pushes such an insane pace that she forces her opponent into an exciting fight.

The event lost a hell of a contest when Manel Kape popped for PED’s, leaving Su Mudaerji without an opponent and eliminating one of the most dynamic members of the flyweight division from action for a while. The elimination of that contest took a huge bite out of the depth of the card as it was one of the favorites for FOTN. I doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare, but there isn’t a lot in there.

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade, Women’s Strawweight

Ever since Andrade touched down in the UFC all the way back in 2013, she’s fought like a woman possessed. While it proved to be limiting back when she fought at bantamweight given everyone was significantly larger than her, it proved to be effective enough for her to march her way to the strawweight title at the age of 27. However, since she claimed the title, she’s merely 2-3. Has she already peaked?

It’s a fair question to ask as her hard-charging style doesn’t do much in helping her to avoid damage. However, there’s a lot of caveats that come with that losing stretch. For one thing, all three of those losses came against current or former champions across two divisions. She’s facing a high level of competition. And the two wins in that time? Well, it was against a couple of higher ranked flyweights whom she disposed of within the opening round. Andrade still appears to be at her peak.

The same could be said of Lemos, even as she is on the older side of the equation at 34. Despite that, Lemos doesn’t have nearly the same amount of mileage on her body that Andrade has. Given Andrade began her career as a teenager, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. However, Lemos’ ability to put away her opponents has also been key to her being able to avoid taking too much damage. Sure, her fight with Angela Hill was a dogfight, but Andrade also had a dogfight with Hill... and that’s far from the only dogfight Andrade has been involved in.

Given Lemos has less mileage on her body and is the more technical striker, it leaves open a strong possibility she could upend the Andrade apple cart. It seems more likely given Andrade has rarely been able to put away opponents with a single shot as Lemos has shown she has the propensity to do. That doesn’t mean Andrade is lacking for power – here’s proof – but if the two of them are to meet in the middle of the cage and throw down, I would favor Lemos’ track record. If Andrade can catch Lemos off-guard and overwhelm her, that’s a completely different story. In fact, Andrade’s gas tank more than her power is what has brought her so much success. Someway, somehow, she’s been able to cut down to 115 and put everything into every one of her punches and still be able to push a crazy pace late in her fights.

The X-factor is the grappling. While most believe Andrade has the wrestling advantage, Lemos has proven to be difficult to take down. Even more important, she has displayed a slick ground game. Andrade’s ground game consists of her bullying her opponents with her sheer physicality. It’s been a while since a submission she’s been caught in actually stuck, but her aggression has walked her directly into submissions before in the past. Basically, I can see Lemos catching Andrade in a scramble, but I can also see Andrade unleashing a flurry of punches to end the fight.

I know many would disagree with me, but I get the feeling this is the type of fight where each fighter wins five times if they fight ten. Andrade’s ability to overwhelm opponents that aren’t able to utilize proper spacing – and there aren’t many that can – will give her an edge in most fights. However, Lemos also possesses the type of power that can put away her opponents if they give her a clean opening. Andrade is likely to give it to her. I’ll say Lemos ends the fight in a manner similar to how Whang Zeili stopped Andrade. Lemos via TKO of RD1

Maycee Barber vs. Montana de la Rosa, Women’s Flyweight

There isn’t any more talk about Barber becoming the youngest champion in UFC history at this juncture – she’s too old for that to happen now — but that doesn’t mean Barber doesn’t still have a bright future. After all, 23 is still young.

The thing that has been most apparent with Barber is her physical strength and power. She is an absolute powerhouse who can put her opponents to sleep if she lands a clean shot on them. That’s not something that can be said about too many ladies. She still has a long way to go to be a fully polished product on the feet, but her opponents have been forced to respect her power, giving her a degree of leeway that isn’t afforded most of her contemporaries in the division.

More than her power, it would be exceptionally beneficial if she could find a way to harness her physical strength by shoring up her wrestling. That’s where her move to Team Alpha Male makes so much sense. The traditionally wrestling-heavy camp has attracted plenty of other female competitors recently, meaning there’s plenty of other high-level women to train with in addition to a plethora of coaches with a knack for shoring up her wresting. If Barber can begin to land takedowns with regularity, her biggest strength thus far, her GnP, will become more highly featured.

Of course, de la Rosa is one of the more savvy submission specialists in the division, meaning Barber can’t get reckless on the mat. De la Rosa has more than a few armbars on her ledger, more than capable of snatching an arm out of the guard. Of course, she’s more effective if she can find the top position in addition to being a sound scrambler. However, she has also had trouble with bigger and stronger opponents, proving unable to get the fight to the mat. Barber may not be bigger, but she most definitely is stronger.

If de la Rosa can’t get the fight to the mat in an advantageous position, she’s in trouble. While she has proven to be sound technically on the feet, she still doesn’t look comfortable in her standup. Barber hasn’t shown the confidence in her standup since her loss to Roxanne Modafferi, but if she can find just a hint of that confidence, she should be able to overwhelm de la Rosa. I realize my pick is hardly a shoe-in, but I don’t trust de la Rosa will have the physicality to deal with Barber. Barber via decision