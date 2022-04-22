Video: ‘The Korean Zombie’ admits he may no longer ‘be a champion’ after UFC 273 loss

One of the side stories after UFC 273 was Chan Sung Jung’s post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. After losing via fourth-round TKO, a visibly dejected “Korean Zombie” spoke through a translator, who then said that the 35-year-old veteran is thinking about retirement.

Fans, however, later jumped in to say that the translator didn’t provide the full context of the interview. According to them, he left out a key statement where Jung admitted that he can no longer be a UFC champion.

They may be right, as it turns out, at least based on the “The Thrill and the Agony” video for UFC 273.

“Whenever I lose a match like this, I think about quitting. Although only time will tell, I feel like I’m not going to be a champion anymore. I’m not sure if it’s right for me to continue this,” Jung’s translated statement reads.

UFC 273 was the Korean Zombie’s second failed title bid, the first one being against José Aldo at UFC 163 in 2013. He now holds a record of 17-7.

The clip also showed a brief exchange between Dana White and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling after the co-main event. Here, “Funkmaster” is heard saying, “You gotta wrap it around me” after the UFC president merely placed the belt on his shoulder.

According to White, the “judges blew that one” because he had Petr Yan winning 3-2.