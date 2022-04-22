Report: UFC returns to UK in July, Muhammad Mokaev to face debuting LFA champ Johnson

The UFC is reportedly returning to the UK with another Fight Night event scheduled for the summer.

Al Zullino previously reported that the promotion would return to London in July following its raucous reception with UFC London this past March. Additional reporting from Niall McGrath disclosed the date for the card would be July 23, the fourth and presumably final event of the month.

With the location and date sorted, the first fight for the upcoming event has also been announced. Brett Okamoto of ESPN revealed that undefeated prospect Muhammad Mokaev would face a promotional newcomer in Charles Johnson, a former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) flyweight champion. Mokaev has since confirmed the news on social media.

Finally someone stepped up, crazy how many people in this game are scared but respect to this opponent for saying yes. I will smash him and then the guys in the rankings cant run anymore @ufc

Thanks to my management @ParadigmSports and UFC matchmaker @Mickmaynard2 #TWINZZ — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 21, 2022

“Finally someone stepped up, crazy how many people in this game are scared but respect to this opponent for saying yes,” wrote Mokaev. “I will smash him and then the guys in the rankings can’t run anymore. Thanks to my management [Paradigm Sports] and UFC matchmaker [Mick Maynard].”

Mokaev signed with the UFC last November and debuted at the aforementioned UFC London, where he needed less than a minute to submit Cody Durden with a guillotine choke. The ‘Punisher’ extended his professional record to 6-0, with all but two of those wins coming by way of stoppage. The former IMMAF champion also boasted a lengthy amateur record, going 23-0 before turning professional nearly two years ago.

Johnson has rattled off four consecutive wins since returning to the LFA cage. ‘InnerG’ won the then-vacant flyweight championship at LFA 110 with a split decision over Yuma Horiuchi. The 31-year-old successfully defended his title twice, knocking out João Camilo and Carlos Mota at LFA 114 and LFA 122, respectively.

No other fights have been confirmed for this event yet. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates as they become available in the coming weeks.