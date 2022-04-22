Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in civil lawsuit

[CW: This story includes descriptions of alleged incidents of sexual assault]

According to Boxing Scene Oscar De La Hoya, 49, is being sued by a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her on two occasions. The woman is a former executive for Case Mexico Tequila, a company part-owned by De La Hoya.

In her lawsuit the woman claims that the first sexual assault happened when she went to check on De La Hoya at a hotel after he did not turn up for a tour of one of Case Mexico’s distilleries. She said she found De La Hoya’s hotel room unlocked and entered when he didn’t answer the door.

She claimed that De La Hoya then pulled her into the room and assaulted her. She claimed the second assault happened after a business dinner at a restaurant. She stated that, after returning to his home, De La Hoya penetrated her with a sex toy against her will.

De La Hoya has released a statement denying these claims.

“With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims,” read the statement. “I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence.”

The woman is also suing Case Mexico Enterprises, accusing them of gender discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

This is not the first time De La Hoya has been sued over an alleged sexual assault. An 18-year-old woman sought $10 million in damages after accusing De La Hoya of sexually assaulting her in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 1998. De La Hoya paid an undisclosed settlement to that woman in 2001.

De La Hoya is a former Olympic gold medallist and six-division champion. His last pro fight was a corner retirement loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. Last year De La Hoya signed on to box former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort on a card promoted by Triller. That bout was cancelled after De La Hoya was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

UK - UK Says No More.

Rest of the World - International Rape Crisis Hotlines.