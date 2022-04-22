UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in live results

The UFC is back in the APEX this weekend with another card fit for people who really really really like cage-fighting. The main event for this one has former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade facing the surging Amanda Lemos.

The remainder of the card isn’t exactly filled with household names. However, there are some interesting story lines at play. On the main card Alexandr Romanov will fight Chase Sherman, who was cut by the UFC in January and was resigned here to fill in for Tanner Boser.

The prelims have two other fighters making notable returns. In the light heavyweight division Tyson Pedro is fighting for the first time since he lost to Shogun Rua in 2018. He faces Ike Villanueva. Opening the show is a welterweight bout featuring Mike Jackson, who hasn’t appeared in the UFC since a 2018 no contest against CM Punk. Jackson originally won the fight by unanimous decision, but had the win taken away for a positive marijuana test. Jackson’s only other pro fight is a loss to Mickey Gall in 2018.

Other interesting bouts on the card include Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles and Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa. The main card was supposed to have Sumadaerji vs. Manel Kape, but Kape withdrew today due to failing a USADA test.

The official weigh-ins for this one start at 12 PM ET.

Main card (9 PM ET on ESPN+):

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Catchweight (190 lbs): Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Bantamweight: Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else

Light heavyweight: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Welterweight: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson