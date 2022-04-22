 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 171: UFC 275 loses Bobby Knuckles, Fight Night preview

Episode 171 discussion: UFC Vegas 52 preview, UFC 275 loses Robert Whittaker, Chase Sherman is back, Nate Diaz fed up with the UFC again, Antonio, Carlos Junior says PFL pays way better than UFC

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Mookie Alexander, Stephie Haynes, Victor Rodriguez, Host Graphic, Host Mock Up, TLC Hosts Image, June M. Williams

EPISODE 171

Bobby Knuckles out of UFC 275, Vettori calls out Khamzat and Till - 2:57

Chase Sherman returning to UFC with doubled pay for short notice return at UFC Vegas 52 - 12:45

Antonio Carlos Junior says he was getting paid more by PFL in one year than in seven years with the UFC - 24:28

Nate Diaz not happy that the UFC is selling NFTs of him and Nick - 37:03

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 46:34

Mookie: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Luque (2-2-1)

Stephie: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Luque (2-2-1)

Victor: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Muhammad (3-1-1)

STANDINGS - 48:48

Mookie: 41-24-1

Stephie: 40-25-1

Victor: 36-29-1

Bellator 278

Velasquez-Carmouche - 49:09

Bellator 279

Horiguchi-Mix - 51:16

Macfarlane-Kish - 54:44

Archuleta-Stots - 57:08

Cyborg-Blencowe - 59:55

UFC Vegas 52

Lemos-Andrade - 1:00:42

