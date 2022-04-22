Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
EPISODE 171
Bobby Knuckles out of UFC 275, Vettori calls out Khamzat and Till - 2:57
Chase Sherman returning to UFC with doubled pay for short notice return at UFC Vegas 52 - 12:45
Antonio Carlos Junior says he was getting paid more by PFL in one year than in seven years with the UFC - 24:28
Nate Diaz not happy that the UFC is selling NFTs of him and Nick - 37:03
WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 46:34
Mookie: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Luque (2-2-1)
Stephie: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Luque (2-2-1)
Victor: Vassell, Pico, Nemkov, McKee, Muhammad (3-1-1)
STANDINGS - 48:48
Mookie: 41-24-1
Stephie: 40-25-1
Victor: 36-29-1
Bellator 278
Velasquez-Carmouche - 49:09
Bellator 279
Horiguchi-Mix - 51:16
Macfarlane-Kish - 54:44
Archuleta-Stots - 57:08
Cyborg-Blencowe - 59:55
UFC Vegas 52
Lemos-Andrade - 1:00:42
