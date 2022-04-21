‘Dude got exactly what he deserved’ - Pros react to Mike Tyson’s airline passenger beatdown

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson got annoyed past the point of no return during a commercial flight, and it was caught on video and shared on Twitter by TMZ Sports.

After an annoying passenger repeatedly harassed ‘Iron’ Mike, the former heavyweight champion reacted violently and rained down punches on the man, who ended up with bruises and lacerations on his face. You can watch the whole situation develop below.

Video of said person harassing himpic.twitter.com/dzvJXs3Ffa — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 21, 2022

On Twitter, professional fighters shared their thoughts on the matter.

This is the saddest thing about this whole incident by far.



The uber-legalistic society creates people that do any & everything "within the law" to harass/attack knowing they haven't broken the law & your only recourse is more law & legalese when they should be smacked. https://t.co/khVv0iuI1J — (@JoshLBarnett) April 21, 2022

If y’all see a fighter out and about don’t taunt them or annoy them. All you’re doin is clout chasing for social media or tryna get a lawsuit going. Leave them alone unless it’s all positive. Let them live #miketyson — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 21, 2022

Annoying prick,anyone with a pair would do the same !!! https://t.co/RRALOUr52y — Mike Wilkinson (@M_WilkinsonMMA) April 21, 2022

Out here just raw doggin some airport air, taste like freedom … Also that guy in the Tyson video deff deserved it ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DIwWRhtJ4v — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 21, 2022

This #%^*in asshole relentlessly verbally attacks @MikeTyson on a airplane and catches an ass whopping.



That’s how it should be! Screw that guy. Lucky he only got smacked a few times!



pic.twitter.com/sMKfLYPkTZ — Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@NikLentz) April 21, 2022

Wtf in God's name did a man antagonising one of the baddest men on planet earth think was going to happen??



You push someone hard enough they're gonna react.



Mike Tyson the man — Paul Redmond (@RedserMma) April 21, 2022

Run up get done up!!! Dude got exactly what he deserved. #freemiketyson https://t.co/Gc4zpYZNTU — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 21, 2022

If people were allowed to smack people upside the head when they deserved it more often, the world would be a better place. https://t.co/CMKuzqVgYC — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 21, 2022

Just a light thrashing for being an absolutely disrespectful & annoying prick. Tyson could have really hurt him bad if he had intended to.



But hopefully this guy will rethink how he acts to others & in public. In my opinion, this is the simplest & best outcome.



Act right. https://t.co/cSxRrIfRP9 — (@JoshLBarnett) April 21, 2022

Don't matter how many mushrooms...how much weed...how much DMT....Mike is still Mike. Buddy should've just taken a nap on his own https://t.co/MtKkVNwsLX — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) April 21, 2022

You cant Antagonize person especially a fighter and then get mad when you get a reaction. https://t.co/QhYPSxEQgr — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) April 21, 2022

Play stupid games get stupid prizes https://t.co/nk6laRg5iJ — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 21, 2022

I wonder if anything will happen to Mike for that plane incident. Hope not — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 21, 2022