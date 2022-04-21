 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Dude got exactly what he deserved’ - Pros react to Mike Tyson’s airline passenger beatdown

Legend Myke Tyson roughed up an annoying passenger during a flight. Pro fighters shared their thoughts.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Mike Tyson lost his cool on during a flight.
Mike Tyson lost his cool on during a flight.
Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson got annoyed past the point of no return during a commercial flight, and it was caught on video and shared on Twitter by TMZ Sports.

After an annoying passenger repeatedly harassed ‘Iron’ Mike, the former heavyweight champion reacted violently and rained down punches on the man, who ended up with bruises and lacerations on his face. You can watch the whole situation develop below.

On Twitter, professional fighters shared their thoughts on the matter.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...