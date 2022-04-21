‘He didn’t look like he wanted to be in there’ — Cormier thinks Nick Diaz should stay retired

Former UFC two-division champion turned MMA analyst Daniel Cormier thinks Nick Diaz would be making a mistake in returning to the Octagon after his stoppage defeat to Robbie Lawler last year.

Some believe Diaz ‘looked damn good’ considering his six-year layoff, but ‘DC’ thinks the Californian’s body language told a different story.

Diaz verbally quit after being dropped by Lawler in the third round which indicates to Cormier that the former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC fan favorite simply didn’t want to be in there.

“My last visual of Nick Diaz, I don’t think we’re really going to see him again in the octagon,” Cormier said on a recent episode of the DC & RC podcast (h/t BJPenn.com). “In the pictures, he looked shredded. Inside the octagon, he looked like a different man. He didn’t look like he wanted to be in there.”

Cormier’s comments come after Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie teased that the Stockton local could return to the cage ‘by the end of the year’.

Diaz’s last win came over ten years ago at UFC 137 where he battered B.J. Penn in a Fight of the Night to earn a lopsided decision victory.