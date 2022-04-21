‘I don’t think sh-t of him’ — Jorge Masvidal not sold on Khamzat Chimaev

UFC “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal isn’t jumping on the Khamzat Chimaev hype train just yet.

That’s judging by a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast where ‘Gamebred’ said the UFC is using ‘Borz’ to ‘make money’ and expand into the Arabic market presumably due to his Islamic faith.

“I don’t think sh*t of him, he hasn’t fought anybody. He’s got a while to go, he’s got to go fight some guys first,” Masvidal said of the undefeated Chimaev (h/t Low Kick MMA).

“They talk big about everybody they think they can get money from. They know that he can bring in those Arabic countries that got a lot of money but as far as him having fought and beaten guys. I haven’t seen one guy yet that he’s beaten and I’m like, ‘Okay! He beat up somebody good’.”

This interview was uploaded on Wednesday, almost two weeks after Chimaev’s Fight of the Night victory over Gilbert Burns, but, judging by Masvidal’s comments, it was likely recorded before that fight took place.

Chimaev is now 5-0 in the UFC (11-0 MMA) and #3 in the UFC welterweight rankings. The Chechen will return to the Octagon to take on two-time title challenger Colby Covington, who defeated Masvidal last month, in a number one contender’s bout at a TBA UFC event.