‘I hope nobody buys this bullsh-t’ - Nate Diaz slams UFC for special Diaz brothers NFTs

Brothers Nick and Nate Diaz are inarguably two of the biggest superstars in today’s generation of MMA. Nick has always been a fan favorite since the early 2000s, while Nate saw his star power grow massively in 2016 after defeating Conor McGregor.

Rightly so, the organization will find a way to market the Diaz brothers. And to keep up with the times, the UFC came up with special NFTs dedicated to both Nick and Nate that were released on 4/20.

The younger Diaz, however, didn’t like it one bit.

It’s shit like this why I need to get the fuck out of the sorry ass UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit pic.twitter.com/I3yPB9uJT9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 20, 2022

Nate was likely referring to his sanction for using a CBD vape pen during the UFC 202 post-fight presser in 2016, and Nick’s lengthy suspension for cannabis use in 2015.

The 37-year-old Diaz (20-13), who is reportedly on the final fight of his current UFC contract, has been calling for his release from the company since 2014. The last bit of update regarding his career was that he was supposedly being set up to fight former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

He last saw action at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards in June 2021 and lost via decision.