After a notably poor fight night offering last week, the UFC has put together a much more fundamentally fascinating offering for their UFC Vegas 52 card this time around. In the main event, Jessica Andrade makes her return to the division where she was champ, to take on hard hitting Amanda Lemos. While prospects like Alexander Romanov, Maycee Barber, and Manel Kape have opportunities to pick up momentum on the way up their respective divisions.

For fans interested in diving deeper into a pretty decent undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by The Fine Art of Violence, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 52 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 9pm/6pm ET&PT

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade — At 4:57, Odds 16:47, Picks, Both: Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles — At 18:06, Odds 28:26, Picks, Both: Guida

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman — At 30:07, Odds 35:54, Picks, Both: Romanov

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa — At 36:37, Odds 45:46, Picks, Both: Barber

Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape — At 45:57, Odds 53:19, Picks, Both: Kape

Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata — At 54:07, Odds 1:05:50, Picks, Both: Jourdain

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder — At 2:18, Odds 14:02, Picks, Both: Parsons

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault — At 14:45, Odds 22:22, Picks, Both: Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko — At 22:35, Odds 30:39, Picks, Both: Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva — At 30:57, Odds 37:20, Picks, Both: Pedro

Aori Qileng vs. Cameron Else — At 38:10, Odds 43:33, Picks, Both: Qileng

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins — At 44:27, Odds 52:44, Picks, Both: Prachnio

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson — At 53:28, Odds 1:01:09, Picks, Both: Barry

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... It has come to our attention after some careful scrutiny, that unfortunately some math errors in the stats tracking have been made along the way. This is being sorted out one event at a time. When the stats are done being audited they will be reported in each show post again. For UFC Vegas 51, Zane and Connor shared the same picks, so they went 9/14. No total cummulative stats are available at this time.

