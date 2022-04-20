PFL 2022 regular season, Week 1: Collard vs. Stephens results and discussion

A new season of the Professional Fighters League is back!

The premiere of the 2022 regular season begins tonight (Apr. 20) in Arlington, TX and features two fan favorites in the main event. After a long career in the UFC, Jeremy Stephens makes his PFL debut against fellow ex-UFC fighter and 2021 PFL lightweight semifinalist Clay Collard.

The co-main sees reigning PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio against former UFC fighter Don Madge.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 1 is all about the lightweights and light heavyweights, and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. The prelims begin at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 9 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

Main card (9 PM ET, ESPN and ESPN+)

Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens - Lightweight

Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge - Lightweight

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte - Light heavyweight

Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier - Lightweight

Preliminary card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Emiliano Sordi vs. Cory Hendricks - Light heavyweight

Alexander Martinez vs. Stevie Ray - Lightweight

Marthin Hamlet vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis - Light heavyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta - Light heavyweight

Rob Wilkinson vs. Bruce Souto - Light heavyweight

Clinton Williams vs. Simon Powell - Light heavyweight