‘I was f-cking irate’ — Jorge Masvidal breaks silence on loss to Colby Covington

There was a lot riding on the line for Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, which is why the “BMF” champ went into isolation after failing to dispose of ex-teammate turned rival Colby Covington following weeks of bitter trash talk in the lead-up to the fight.

Masvidal didn’t comment on his alleged assault of Covington in the weeks following the fight but revealed on a recent episode of Impaulsive (h/t MMA Fighting) that he was ‘f-cking irate’ after losing in such lopsided fashion.

“I was f*cking irate [after the loss]. I was upset, you know, I just like to be in isolation when I get like that, it’s just better for me,” Masvidal, who lost to Covington via unanimous decision, said. “Take a couple of days to figure it out… That’s what I did, five or six days in that nowhere to come up with a plan. I’m just gonna execute that plan. [The plan] is to get right back to work.”

Masvidal has always struggled with wrestlers throughout his career and so he plans to relocate to Penn State where he will work on his wrestling day and night until he has a breakthrough moment in training.

“The best program in the country currently, for the last 10 years, is Penn State,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got some good friends over there, so I’m gonna go spend some time in Pennsylvania, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, wrestle in the morning, wrestle at night, and stay doing that, because I don’t feel like I have to work on my boxing — not to be cocky — or my kicking. It’s there any time. I’ve just got to sharpen it up before fights. So one of my main plans right now is go wrestle day and night and see what comes out of it.

“Then come back to the sport of MMA and see where I’m at. I don’t know how long that journey’s gonna take me. I don’t know if I’m gonna go there six months or six weeks until I get that breakthrough, but I know it will come from just being in there.”

Masvidal is currently #8 in the UFC welterweight rankings and hasn’t won a fight since he disposed of Nate Diaz to win the BMF title in 2019.