Sophia Cassella Interview | Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast - 133

Welcome to ‘The Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast’, which is a project dedicated to promoting jiu-jitsu professionals. Tune in each week, Wednesdays at 2PM CST, on our ‘Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network’, for interviews, and current events going on in the world of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling!

Your host is Danny O’Donnell. In addition to hosting this podcast, he is an MMA journalist contributing here at Bloody Elbow, as well as at Black Belt Mag. O’Donnell himself is a BJJ black belt who trains at the Marcio Andre Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Phoenix, AZ.

Our Guest Interview this week was with Sophia Cassella —

Danny catches up with Sophia, who is a brown belt under Jason Rau, a Medusa champion, a No-Gi Pan champion, and a Who’s Number One super fight winner. They discussed her introduction to martial arts, choosing no-gi over gi, training with the Danaher Death Squad, winning Medusa, winning her WNO super fight, ADCC Trials, and much more.

You can follow Danny on twitter @DannyOD_BJJ, or insta @dannyod_bjj. The show’s insta is @openguardcast, or the same name on Fb. You can follow Sophia on Instagram at @sophiacassellabjj.

