Jorge Masvidal explains why he avoids getting personal with opponents

UFC “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal got in trouble with the law recently after he allegedly assaulted former friend and training partner Colby Covington at a Miami steakhouse in late March. One of the details that came about from the alleged incident was Masvidal supposedly telling Covington that “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

“Gamebred” is currently facing a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, to which he already pled not guilty. He also had the time to stop by Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where he discussed why he avoids making personal attacks on opponents.

“Lines that you just don’t cross is I don’t care how much I dislike any of you. I’m not gonna talk about your moms, your kids, I don’t care about your significant other. For my problems with you, then you, I come at,” he said.

“I definitely think there has to be lines drawn because if not, it’ll just keep going and going.”

Masvidal further explained crossing the line with the gamesmanship is never a good look for everyone involved.

“And when you’re involving other people, like, if I was to say something about your wife, let’s say, and you get home and then you have to answer to your wife, I’m putting you in a f—ked up spot for no reason,” he said.

“That’s not professional, right? That’s on your personal. So then, if you, one day, see him, and you’re like, ‘Yo, what’s all this shit you were talking about?’ It’s no longer professional. It’s back to the personal.”

Masvidal prides himself on being able to draw the line between things that happen inside and outside the cage.

“We keep it either professional or we don’t,” he said. “And though I come from an environment that’s way different than with the pro fighting side, I’ve always kept the pro, pro. I don’t have any points for, like, fouling somebody because I try to fight as clean as possible. I don’t bring all of the street elements with me ever into, like, a prizefighting combat.

“But if people choose to do that, that’s on them. Of course, you could do whatever you want, but there’s got to be some type of consequence, right?”

The 37-year-old Masvidal (35-16) last fought at UFC 272 against Covington and lost via unanimous decision.