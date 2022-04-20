Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Welcome back to Bistro UFC, some menu items have changed I’m looking at the schedule and there’s a bunch stuff I don’t recognize. By Chris Rini Apr 20, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Welcome back to Bistro UFC, some menu items have changed Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, UFC, Dana White Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris Get the latest gear UFC 273 Event T-Shirt Men’s UFC Ticket Module Shirt UFC Venum Replica Men’s Hoodie UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt Conor McGregor ‘Screaming Gorilla’ T-Shirt UFC 273 Women's Event Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow Controversy! Pitbull decisions McKee, no one wins 205 tourney - Bellator results, videos Bellator 277 live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion Nunes debuts at flyweight, meets Calvillo at UFC Fight Night in July McGregor shares photos of first sparring session since TKO loss to Poirier ‘You have a responsibility’ - Schaub slams White for saying Yan won Bellator 277 and UFC Vegas 51 staff picks and predictions Loading comments...
