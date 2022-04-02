Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card

Outside of UFC 273 next week, the biggest MMA card in April is clearly Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA. In the main event, A.J. McKee defends his featherweight title in a rematch against the great Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who lost the title to McKee by first-round submission in their grand prix final matchup last year.

Speaking of the grand prix, light heavyweight will have its tournament conclude with champion Vadim Nemkov taking on former UFC contender Corey Anderson for both the belt and the $1 million prize.

Other main card action includes featherweight contender Aaron Pico against UFC and PFL veteran Jeremy Kennedy, while recent interim heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson battles former light heavyweight contender Linton Vassell.

Here is what’s on tap for Bellator 277.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)

Gaston Bolanos vs. Ali Jafri

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tony Johnson

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson