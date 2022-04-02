Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card

Outside of UFC 273 next week, the biggest MMA card in April is clearly Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA. In the main event, A.J. McKee defends his featherweight title in a rematch against the great Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who lost the title to McKee by first-round submission in their grand prix final matchup last year.
Speaking of the grand prix, light heavyweight will have its tournament conclude with champion Vadim Nemkov taking on former UFC contender Corey Anderson for both the belt and the $1 million prize.
Other main card action includes featherweight contender Aaron Pico against UFC and PFL veteran Jeremy Kennedy, while recent interim heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson battles former light heavyweight contender Linton Vassell.
Here is what’s on tap for Bellator 277.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)
A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)
Gaston Bolanos vs. Ali Jafri
Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tony Johnson
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
