Undefeated and unranked UFC prospect Jack Shore deserves more attention

While the fans, media and UFC brass were focused on the extravagant personalities of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann following the recent UFC London card, Jack Shore somewhat quietly picked up another win. With his decision victory, Shore moved to 5-0 in the UFC and 16-0 overall. Despite his record, the 27-year-old former Cage Warriors champion remains outside the top-15 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

While one could make a case that Shore could be ranked higher than Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao, who check in at No. 14 and No. 15 in the UFC’s rankings despite both riding four-fight losing skids, Shore isn’t sweating his standing among UFC 135-pounders.

“It is what it is,” he told Mirror Fighting after the UFC London event. “I would have liked to have been in the rankings and you don’t cry over spilt milk. With a performance like that Saturday, I think I’m in a spot where I’m going to be ending up fighting one of those guys next anyway.”

Shore is a talented fighter, but he seems to fight to the level of his competition. In September he was a monster favorite, -550, over late replacement opponent, Liudvik Sholinian. Shore seemed to take a safe approach in that fight instead of looking at the lopsided matchup as an opportunity to showcase his skills.

In London, Shore was involved in a pick ‘em with Timur Valiev and he looked much better in that scrap. Shore fought up to the level of Valiev and came very close to securing his first UFC finish early in the third round of their matchup.

Shore is looking to get back in the Octagon in June and it seems as if he wants — and he 100 percent deserves — to face a ranked opponent. He mentioned No. 13 ranked Sean O’Malley or No. 12 ranked Ricky Simon as potential opponents. Both fighters are close to the same age as Shore and riding similar UFC winning streaks.

I understand why Pimblett and McCann were lavished with more attention and praise than Shore on fight night in London — they delivered stunning finishes, but, for my money, Jack Shore is head and shoulders above both those fighters when it comes to being a potential title challenger and that should count for something.