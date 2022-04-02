Uriah Hall out of UFC Vegas 51 co-main event vs. Andre Muniz

UFC Vegas 51 needs a new co-main event and quickly.

Veteran middleweight Uriah Hall has withdrawn from his April 16th matchup with Andre Muniz for reasons not yet disclosed, per MMA Fighting. The UFC is looking for a replacement to take on Muniz, but time is obviously running short with just two weeks to go before fight night.

Hall (17-10) had his four-fight winning streak ended in a five-round unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland last July. During his winning run, the 37-year-old notably knocked out Anderson Silva in the legendary former champion’s final UFC fight, and rallied to KO Bevon Lewis. We won’t revisit what happened in the Chris Weidman bout.

Muniz (22-4) has quickly established himself as one of the more dangerous grapplers in the UFC’s middleweight division. He’s coming off an armbar finish of Eryk Anders at UFC 269, but his most famous submission was an armbar of the great Jacare Souza at UFC 262, breaking Souza’s arm in the process.

UFC Vegas 51’s main event is a welterweight rematch between contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.