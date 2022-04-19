Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo says Stipe Miocic is ‘easy money’ for Jon Jones

After having worked with Jon Jones multiple times in the past, former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo is confident ‘Bones’ cruises to victory against Stipe Miocic.

‘Triple C’, who is now one of the most respected coaches in the sport, went as far as to say that Miocic is ‘easy money’ for Jones and that the latter is superior to Miocic in every aspect of mixed martial arts.

“I love this fight for Jon just because everything that Stipe has, Jon is better at,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show (h/t MMA Junkie). “If he was fighting a Francis Ngannou, I was a little more cautious with that one just because of pure power and when you have somebody that has scary power like that, it’s a strength that kinda overwhelms whomever. You got power, but Francis Ngannou power is different.”

“But with the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it’s gonna allow Jon to really work on everything – like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones.”

There are questions surrounding Jones’ desire to compete again after spending over two years on the sidelines, but Cejudo, who got to work with Jones at Fight Ready in Glendale, Ariz., has assured us that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is looking to make a big statement in his comeback fight.

“Jon’s coming out here with a different perspective,” Cejudo said. “His perspective now is to bring back the Jonny Jones that was putting out Lyoto Machida, Shogun Rua, when he went on that rampage of just killing the elite. That spirit in him is gonna be awoken if it is that he fights in July.”

Jones will reportedly fight Miocic for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 276 on July 2, though the matchup has yet to be confirmed.