Tanner Boser injured, out of fight against Alexandr Romanov at UFC Vegas 52

UFC Vegas 52 is down one fight.

Tanner Boser announced he was forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Alexandr Romanov at UFC Vegas 52 because of an undisclosed injury. The heavyweight did not provide any further details on his injury, but apologized to Romanov and the promotion.

“Hey guys, I’m injured and off the card this weekend,” wrote Boser on social media. “I pulled out of the fight late last week. I’ve fought through many injuries in the past and I’ve never pulled out of a fight before. This really sucks. Having trouble hitting that 30th pro fight. Hopefully I can soon.”

Boser has not fought since his second-round knockout of Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30 this past June. The ‘Bulldozer’ was expected to have his 30th professional fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Vegas 44, but that was canceled over reported travel issues from Boser. He was then paired against Rodrigo Nascimento, who he would have met on Saturday. However, Nascimento withdrew, and Boser was given a short-notice replacement in Romanov.

Undefeated as a professional, Romanov has finished all but one of his opponents since joining the UFC nearly two years ago. ‘King Kong’ recently stopped Jared Vanderaa via second-round technical knockout in the featured preliminary fight at UFC Vegas 39 last October. The former Eagles FC heavyweight champion was then set for a step up in competition in a returning Ilir Latifi, but that was discarded for undisclosed reasons.

With Boser now out, it is unknown if the UFC will find a replacement for Romanov before Saturday night. The Moldovan has already expressed interest in remaining on the card, telling Giorgi Kokiashvili of adjarasport he would fight anyone.

“I hope the UFC finds someone for me,” said Romanov. “I’m ready to fight this week against anyone!”

UFC Vegas 52 is headlined by a strawweight contest between Amanda Lemos and Jéssica Andrade.