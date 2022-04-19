Floyd Mayweather’s daughter reaches plea deal in stabbing case

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, 21—daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr.—has agreed to a plea deal in connection to a 2020 stabbing incident, per Yahoo!. Last week Mayweather appeared in a Houston, TX court and plead guilty to “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing injury “with a knife” to Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

As part of the plea deal Mayweather has waived her right to appeal. She will be sentenced on June 16 and is expected to receive up to six years of probation. The deal with prosecutors dictates that if she completes her probation without incident, the conviction will be stricken from her record.

Mayweather and Jacobs, who suffered non-life threatening injuries to her hands in the attack, are connected via Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who is better known under the stage name YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Both women have children fathered by Gaulden.

Gaulden, 22, is currently awaiting trial on federal weapons charges. In 2020 he was arrested in Baton Rouge, LA on suspicion of distributing and manufacturing drugs and possession of stolen firearms. He has prior arrests for assault, weapons violations, kidnapping and attempted murder.

Jacobs has filed a lawsuit against Mayweather and Gaulden alleging physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, medical costs, loss of earnings and disfigurement. Gaulden has claimed he is not liable for any damages, stating that the attack was solely perpetrated by Mayweather.