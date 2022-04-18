UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade fight card

The second of three Fight Night cards for the UFC this month is on April 23rd at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, powerful Brazilian women’s strawweights collide as Amanda Lemos welcomes former champion Jessica Andrade back down to 115 lbs. The co-main event is lightweight veteran Clay Guida against Claudio Puelles.
Rounding out main card action are women’s flyweights Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa, featherweight action fighters Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata, and former RIZIN champ Manel Kape in a men’s flyweight bout against Su Mudaerji. A heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Alexander Romanov has been pulled after Boser withdrew due to injury.
Here’s the full lineup for UFC Vegas 52:
Main Card (9 PM ET, ESPN+)
Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata
Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape
Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)
Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons
Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else
Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
