UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade fight card

The second of three Fight Night cards for the UFC this month is on April 23rd at the APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, powerful Brazilian women’s strawweights collide as Amanda Lemos welcomes former champion Jessica Andrade back down to 115 lbs. The co-main event is lightweight veteran Clay Guida against Claudio Puelles.

Rounding out main card action are women’s flyweights Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa, featherweight action fighters Charles Jourdain and Lando Vannata, and former RIZIN champ Manel Kape in a men’s flyweight bout against Su Mudaerji. A heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Alexander Romanov has been pulled after Boser withdrew due to injury.

Here’s the full lineup for UFC Vegas 52:

Main Card (9 PM ET, ESPN+)

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Aoriqileng vs. Cameron Else

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson