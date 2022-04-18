‘I feel fat and gross’ — UFC champ Aljamain Sterling gains 40 lbs. in 10 days

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling feels ‘fat and gross’ after gaining a massive 40 pounds of weight since his title victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Sterling hit the scales at 134.5 pounds on the day of the UFC 273 weigh-ins but now, ten days later, he weighs a whopping 176 pounds.

“I am a bacon right now! Enjoying the fruits of my labor, but this is getting ridiculous #FatAndHappyAljo“

Sterling is clearly enjoying the post-fight celebrations but, as of today, he will be cutting out the pizza and going on a diet.

I feel fat and gross. My cheeks are so big. I don’t recognize myself. Diet starts tmw. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 17, 2022

“Look at this bantamweight! That’s a sick, sick, man. Exactly 1 week after my fight. Wow…”

“I feel fat and gross. My cheeks are so big. I don’t recognize myself. Diet starts tmw.”

Sterling is now 2-0 against Yan after defeating the Russian via split decision in their most recent outing at UFC 273. ‘Funk Master’ has demanded his critics fill out an ‘Apology Form’ after being written off for an entire year following his DQ win over ‘No Mercy’ last March. He is currently #12 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.